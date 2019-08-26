Share:

KHANEWAL - Journalists are eyes and ears of the society and positive criticism and coordination of the media will be welcomed for eradication of crime and peace in the district. Newly-posted DPO Omer Saeed Malik stated during a meeting with media persons after assuming charge here the other day.

Addressing Meet the Press Programme at his office, the DPO said that cooperation of all segments of the society, particularly the media persons is of great significance for eradication of crime and law and order. He urged the media to continue, rather enhance their cooperation in the upcoming month of Muharram. He said that he would take all possible steps to purge black sheep from the police department and boost image of the department in the society.

Majority of prominent figures of the local press were present on the occasion who assured the newly-posted DPO of their cooperation for the betterment of the society and eradication of social evil from the district.

It is to be noted that no DPO in the last two years could be able to stay in the district for more than few months. Omer Saeed Malik is the sixth DPO posted in the district Khanewal during the past two years.a