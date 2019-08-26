Share:

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that fake news regarding blacklisting of Pakistan by FATF is part of Indian information warfare.

Talking to businessmen here on Monday, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the fake news was issued by Indian state-run news agency which claimed that FATF’s Asia Pacific Group has blacklisted Pakistan which created panic in the market as the response of our concerned departments was very slow.

He said that Indian conspiracy changed the sentiments in the stock market resulting in a loss of 534.43 points to 31350.02 points which translated into the damage of Rs71 billion to the investors.

The veteran business leader said that there was a gulf between government departments and media outlets which provided an opportunity to Indian media to inflict losses on our economy.

Blacklisting any country was beyond the mandate of Asia Pacific Group while FATF cannot announce any decision regarding Pakistan before October, he noted.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan has done a lot and it is expected that the country will come out of the FATF’s grey list. He said that Modi has made life difficult for nine million Kashmiris but he has been awarded by Arab countries which have not gone down well with people in Pakistan.

We always seek aid and loans from friendly Arab countries while their trade with India was around 100 billion dollars making them good partners, he added.

The business leader said that friendly countries are fed up of bailing us out therefore we should reduce dependence on friends and try to boost our economy for which exports are necessary.