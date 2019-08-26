Share:

BEIJING - The air forces of China and Pakistan are going to start joint training this week in a location in northwest China, according to Chinese air force sources.

The joint training, code-named “Shaheen (eagle) VIII,” is the eighth of its kind between the two countries since it was first launched in March 2011.

The annual joint training does not target any third par­ty, and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country’s air force to enhance its capability to win and greet the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with great achievements.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday when inspecting an air force base in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

At the combat command center, Xi used a tele-confer­encing facility to inspect the troops including personnel at a radar station on a plateau over 3,600 meters above sea level and a transport and rescue regiment.