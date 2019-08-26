Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday warned India that in case of any misadventure or an attack on Pakistan “the topography of the entire subcontinent would alter.”

“India wants superiority of Hinduism and has chalked out a plan to colonise Kashmir for giving a message to other Muslims living in India that they will have to accept the supremacy of Hindus,” the minister said while addressing a Kashmir Rally in Muzaffarabad.

“Fascist and Hitler Modi’s foolishness will engulf him into

devastation.”

Rasheed referred to Pakistan’s missile defence system as a means of protecting the state’s sovereignty and recalled immense difficulties the entire nation suffered from for attaining nuclear ballistic missiles.

“Actually, now has the time come for the creation of Pakistan with its completeness as Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan,” Rasheed asserted.

The veteran politician further claimed that the upcoming possible war between India and Pakistan would be as a matter of fact “a fight of subcontinent.”

“We haven’t kept our sparklers and species for Shab-e-Barat, we will defend our motherland at every cost and ruin the India’s dream of ruling the South Asia,” he declared, adding that the foolish actions of ‘Nazi Modi’ would take India down with them.

The minister said the issue has been raised again at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that all political leadership of the country is on the same page for the resolution of Kashmir issue.