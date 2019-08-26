Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Finance and member Central Executive Committee Aurangzeb Barki has urged the government of Pakistan to recall its ambassador from the UAE to show resentment over Arab country’s decision to award its highest civilian award to the Indian PM Narendara Modi at a time when the latter has unleashed a wave of terror on the innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PPP leader said that UAE’s friendly gesture towards India at a time when Kashmir was burning was totally uncalled for and against the norms of morality. He termed UAE’s attitude a failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy and an utter disregard for human rights violations in Kashmir. “Never had Pakistan become so isolated in the comity of nations as it is today despite being the only Muslim country with nuclear weapons,” Barki said, and added Pakistan must recall its ambassador to the UAE for consultations. “This is the diplomatic requirement,” he asserted. Barki also called upon Pakistani citizens to boycott Ittehad Airlines and UAE products to show a degree of displeasure over its friendly gesture towards India.