The National Accountability Bureau has on Monday arrested Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Executive Director Javed Hussain in the Park Lane reference.

The NAB Rawalpindi arrested Javed Hussain after conducting raid in Islamabad and accused that he concealed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s ownership of the company while holding the Pakistan president’s office at the time.

The anti-corruption watchdog maintained that Javed Hussain accepted Asif Ali Zardari’s resignation in previous date.

On the other hand, the Accountability Court (AC) has approved the suspect’s 11-day physical remand and handed him over to the anti-graft body. The court directed the NAB to produce the accused before it of September 6 after interrogation.