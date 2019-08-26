Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of people from all walks of life on Sunday thronged a day-long exhibition showcasing more than 70 vintage photographs of Quaid-e-Azam at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park).

The exhibition featuring photos of Father of the Nation organised by the Press Information Department in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan was aimed at sensitising the youth about the country’s history and freedom movement.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen visited the exhibition and lauded the quality of pictures preserved by the PID. Such pictures of the Quaid-e-Azam had never been displayed for the public in the past, she said while taking round of the exhibition.

Zahida Parveen said that the Ministry of Information, which was embracing digitisation, had decided to make public all its archives of the freedom movement. The ministry is also planning a caravan exhibition, which will travel across the country to acquaint the citizens with freedom struggle of their forefathers, particularly the Quaid-e-Azam, she added.

A 7-year old girl Laiba, who came along with her parents, said that through the pictures put on display, one could traverse the country’s freedom history and that of the struggle of the Quaid for the creation a separate state for the Muslims of the sub-continent. I learnt about several aspects of the great leader’s life and achievements, Laiba added.

Such exhibitions evoked a new spirit among the people, especially the youth, to play their individual and collective roles for the progress and prosperity of the country, another visitor said. Fida Khan, a resident of Rawalpindi, said that he came here to witness pictures of his favourite leader Quaid-e-Azam, who did a great favour to the Muslims by creating a separate state for them where they had freedom to perform their religious rituals. Fida said it would help impart knowledge to the future generations about the struggle behind creation of an independent state.

Daniel, a historian from the Philippines, said that he had watched several historical videos about the independence of Pakistan. He said that several of his countrymen knew about the Quaid-e-Azam. Daniel appreciated efforts of the government for arranging such events that would make the Pakistani nation familiar with their history.

Residents of twin cities including lawyers, children, students and members of civil society witnessed the exhibition.