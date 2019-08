Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has transferred Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman and posted him Secretary at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

He will take charge of his new office on September 1 after the incumbent Zahid Akhtar Zaman proceeds on leave.

Muhammad Usman will also retain additional charge of the post of PDA of DG till the regular appointment is made. Services and General Administration Group issues a notification in this regard.