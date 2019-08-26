Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Kashmir issue today, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous took to her twitter account to announced that the premier will be addressing the nation about the Kashmir situation today. 

The PM will brief the nation on the current state of affairs in the occupied territory where the Narendra Modi government has imposed a curfew since August 05 to suppress protest against abrogation of Article 370.