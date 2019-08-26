Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss eight point agenda and review up-to-date situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The premier would take the committee into confidence about his contacts with international leaders. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the committee about his efforts to highlight the issue at international level. Approval of the Successful Young Program is also on agenda of the meeting under which 100 billion rupees would be distributed among youngsters.

The Cabinet members will give suggestions for public welfares while approval of the community welfare attachés would also be given. The Cabinet meeting would also give approval for members of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority while it would approve the summary to regularize services of the employees of electricity distribution companies.

It is also mention that the cabinet would give approval of ordinance of criminal laws about power theft. A detailed plan to stop illegal fishing would also be presented in the cabinet meeting.