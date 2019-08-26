Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that silence of the PML-N on their own video is a question mark.

The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif should break his silence and face the facts, adding putting the blame of video on one another was ludicrous. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said that Maryam Nawaz had forgotten that lies have no feet to stand. Sharif family is increasing its woes itself by narrating false stories every passing day, he added.

The PTI government is waiting for legal proceeding from so-called Khadim-e-Aala against Daily Mail for publication of a news regarding misappropriation of funds of flood-stricken people, he said.

The minister said that hundreds of lies are being narrated in order to conceal one lie of corruption. He said how come Sharif family has multiplied its assets? The nation wants to know this fact. How come one has money trail found being involved in money laundering crime, he added. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that when they were accounted for looted national money then they put a cloak of innocence.

He said plunderers of national wealth should be reminded that they can only go scot-free when they return the looted money of poor people of this nation. The war of giving narratives has reached up to party leadership among the ranks of PML-N, he said.