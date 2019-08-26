Share:

LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said on Sunday that city police would ensure foolproof security for all mourning processions and sittings in the Islamic month of Muharram.

He said the police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the Peace Committees, religious leaders of all sects including Shia community and license holders of Majalis to ensure peace and law and order in the provincial metropolis. “SHOs of all the respective police stations can play very important role in maintaining peace during Ashura,” he said.

DIG Ashfaq Khan stated this while presiding over a meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Sunday. All Divisional SPs, DSPs, SHOs, Chowki In-charges and Muharrars were also present on this occasion. Police officers including SSP (Operations) Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak, SP (Security) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Dolphin Squad) Bilal Zafar, and SP (VVIP Security) Mahmood-ul-Hassan also attended the meeting.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan directed the officers to resolve inter-sect disputes before the arrival of Muharram-ul-Haram and obtain surety-bonds from the stakeholders to make all the programs peaceful. The DIG directed SPs and Circle Officers to personally brief police force deployed at security duties during Muharram.

He also directed the officers to ensure implementation on Sound System Act along with timely start and conclusion of Majalis and other events. Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police will ensure peaceful Muharram this year as well.

The DIG said that in order to avoid any nefarious designs of the enemy, Lahore Police will be put on-high alert during the holy month. The police will also follow the SOPs and security plan so that all the religious gatherings would take place in a peaceful manner during Muharram.

“Search and sweep operations, geo-tagging, picketing, and checking of tenants will be ensured,” he said.

The DIG further directed that construction of bunkers at the rooftops n of Imam Bargahs, installation of walkthrough gates, and CCTV cameras along with provision of metal detectors for search purposes should be ensured well before Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ashfaq Khan said that three layers security would be provided to the participants of the main mourning processions of Ashura-e-Muharram.

The processions and other sensitive programs of the Muharram will be continuously monitored through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.

Strict action will be initiated against distribution of any kind of hate material and wall-chalking based on sectarianism.

DIG Operations said that all the related officers should have complete knowledge regarding the logistic and human resources at police stations, circles and divisions level. Overall performance of all the police officers and officials is being reviewed regularly through stocktaking.

Officers with good performance will be awarded whereas those showed poor performance will be punished on the basis of this monitoring, he said. During the meeting, the DSPs and SHOs also gave suggestions for conducting the programs of Muharram in peaceful manners.