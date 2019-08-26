Share:

Most of the private schools have no intention to increase the standard of education or bring improvement in literacy rate as they just focus on earning. Strict and meaningful actions must be taken against private schools which is making the parents bankrupt.

Parents are forced to buy notebooks, books, and uniform from favorite shops where they have to pay 300 to 400 more as compared to market rate. Parents are compelled to pay and invest money on private schools just for their children who they want to see well educated. Unfortunately, the new shoes, socks, uniforms, and other materials need a huge amount for payment in order that the poor parents cannot afford these expensive materials for their children. If private schools want to do something for poor students, their fees and study materials should be cheap enough for the students.

MAHEEN BARKAT,

Turbat.