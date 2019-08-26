Share:

The recent rain in Karachi has been the cause of more than 23 deaths. K-Electric is a company working under the orders of the federal government that is providing electricity in Pakistan. However, the electricity of Karachi is provided by K-Electric and some other companies. The worrisome electricity and wrong wires arrangements have killed more than 23 people. K-Electric cannot be forced by the provincial government since it is working under the federal government.

Thus, I request the federal government to look out this horrible issue respectively.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.