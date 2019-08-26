Share:

Karachi -The University of Karachi is known for its diversity. Its faculty members and experts are authority on their subjects and with their help the Karachi University has launched the tree plantation drive in the campus.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Sunday.

He was addressing to the students at Aiwan-e-Liaquat Girls Hostel, KU. The KU Registrar Professor Dr Shahzad Saleem and Dean, Faculty of Islamic Studies, Professor Dr Shahnaz Ghazi, Provost Girls Hostel Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Dr Sana Mughal and Aamir Iqbal Khan from Aspiration Clean Wave Pakistan and Feroz Khan and Daniyal Hussain from Pakistani Youth Organization, students and others attended the ceremony of tree plantation at girls hostel.

This drive is aimed to beautify the surroundings and it would be a continuous process so we would soon see the changes in the university. The KU has also launched first phase of Landscape Project under which around 1000 sapling of plants would take place from Silver Jubilee Gate till Azadi Chowk.

The tree plantation drive is a great initiative and very necessary for our environmental system as it would help us in reducing the effect of global warming.

The VC informed the audience that plants are also good source of relaxation and keeping the deteriorating environmental conditions, mankind should focus on plant tree in huge quantity. “I have seen and witnesses lot of plantation drive in the city during last 20 years but never saw any of them get succeeded, one of the major reasons of their failure was that most of them were just restricted to photo sessions and no serious efforts were made to make the metropolitan clean, green and beautiful.”

He advised them to adopt young plants rather than going for trees as chances of survival plants are higher as compared to trees and they are also cost effective. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that owing to the fact that offal and other organs of sacrificial animals are still laying in many parts of the city and bloods of these animals have gone through water and sewerage lines or dried up at the corner of residential and commercial places various viral are spread in Karachi nowadays.

He urged to grow more plants and take good care of them until they start taking care of citizens and create awareness among the masses in this regard. Meanwhile, the Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad shed lights on the importance of indoor plants and gives tips to the audience how to use them if they have lack of space and couldn’t sapling plant in open space.

“The indoor plants are also use as decoration of rooms and houses, it will change the whole look of the residential and commercial units if planted with proper planning. The indoor plants are good in many aspects and one of them is that it gives more pure oxygen from very close range.”

Other speakers narrated that this is so unfortunate that trees were chopped down from various locations and thousands of trees were planted but due to poor planning and lack of care majority of them had died.

They urged the government to immediately ban tree cutting in order to promote healthy environment and said that plantation drives would only be succeeded if there is seriousness of authorities concerned.

They observed that very person of the society needs to play his/her role in advocating planting a sapling but first they should do it. They narrated that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to plant more and more trees in order to achieve the goal of an environmental friendly society. They said that it will benefit our upcoming generations and trees are signs of life and support the living system on earth.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, the Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, Professor Dr Shahnaz Ghazi, Professor Dr Samina Saeed, students and others took part in sapling plants at the girls hostel.