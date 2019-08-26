Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that historic International Sikh Convention will take place at Governor’s House on August 31. He said this at a meeting with a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam and Ex-MNA Raza Hayat Haraj. Sarwar said the upcoming event at the Governor’s House was being held in connection with the preparations being made to mark 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Je in November this year. A good number of Sikh pilgrims from across the world will attend the convention, he said. Sarwar said that the news of formal opening of Kartarpar Corridor took India by shock and there were doubts that Indian might try to sabotage the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project. But we will not let India succeed under any circumstances as Pakistan has already failed Indian conspiracies. Governor said that no minority in India including Muslims was safe. “The butcher of Gujarat, Narendra Modi and his allies have made life difficult for minorities in India,” he said, adding that Pakistan government under the vision of Quaid e Azam is ensuring safety of their lives and property. Talking about the upcoming UN General Assembly session, the Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will project nation’s sentiments over Kashmir issue by highlighting Indian War hysteria and overall regional issues. “Narendra Modi has become the biggest threat for peace and minorities in the region.