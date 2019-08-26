Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister and Sindh Assembly MPA Faryal Talpur, who has been sent to the Central Jail Adiala, on Monday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over non-compliance of the production order issued by the Sindh Assembly for her participation in its session.

In the application, Talpur has pleaded with the court to order the superintendent of the jail to transfer her to the provincial assembly for her participation in its session.

It added that despite of issuance of her production order, the minister was not being allowed to attend the session.

Punjab’s chief secretary, home secretary and IG Prisons have been made parties in the application.