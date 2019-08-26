Share:

LAHORE: - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has stressed the need for changing mindset of the employees to cope with the challenges.

Tevta needs to be transformed into a training organisation whose trainees can easily get in job market to show their skills, he said while addressing a meeting of zonal and district managers of the authority. Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other senior officials attended the meeting.

He laid stress on keeping a close liaison with the industry and other prospective employer so that the Tevta trainees can be equipped with the skills the job market needs,

Ali Salman said a persistent struggle with a proactive approach Tevta will turned up as a torchbearer that works for PM Imran Khan’s goal of jobs placement.

The Tevta chairman asked for activating the districts boards of management for getting their input for modifying the course modules compatible with industry requirements. He said input of the tevta team mates and industrialists would be welcome to bring in reforms.

Ali Salman underscored the need for designing industry-driven courses to produce a work force meeting the need of employers on the completion of training.

The meeting also took up the ongoing tree plantation campaign and decided to plant 50,000s saplings under the Prime Minister Clean and Green Programme.