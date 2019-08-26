Share:

SIALKOT - Thousands of people Sunday participated in a big Kashmir Solidarity Rally, taken out under the auspices of Supreme Ulema Council here. The people, including Ulema, students of religious seminaries, traders, journalists, lawyers and educationists, were carrying national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). They were also holding banners and placards against India. They chanted anti-India slogans and burnt the effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The participants, led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza (Sialkot based former AJK minister for religious affairs), reached Sucheetgarh Zero Point along Sialkot Working Boundary. They hoisted national flags of Pakistan and AJK there. They also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion, Sahibzada Hamid Raza urged the world to pressurise India to stop state-terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the world to ensure early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmir would soon get freedom. Addressing the participants, the speakers said that mounting human rights violations, genocide, custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people, and state terrorism in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were enough to shake the conscience of the World.

They condemned Indian atrocities in the held valley, saying that freedom was the basic right of Kashmiri people. They stated that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition, adding that the international community must resolve the issue.