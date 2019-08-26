Share:

ATTOCK - The district police claimed to have arrested three members of a kidnapping gang who abducted a man for Rs5 million ransom and later dumped his dead body after killing him at a deserted place.

Attock District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari told newsmen here that three accused identified as Yasir Khan, Mohammad Taj and Nusrat Khan - residents of Bolianwal had abducted Muhammad Anwar from the limits of Attock City Police for Rs5 million ransom. Upon failure to get the ransom amount, the kidnapers killed the abductee and buried his body at a deserted place near Arang village.

The DPO said that a team led by City Police SHO Aabid Shah traced the accused though mobile phones record and arrested them. He said that the accused during interrogation confessed to the crime, adding that on information extorted from the accused, dead body of the abductee was recovered and handed over to his heirs after autopsy. He said that the police have registered a case against the accused under different sections and sent them behind bars.