RAWALPINDI - Two sisters drowned in deep water of Samot Dam while washing clothes here on Sunday. According to details, two sisters of Kallar Syedan Rawalpindi were washing clothes at Samot Dam when the younger sister slipped and fell into the dam. The elder sister in attempt to save the drowning sister also jumped into the dam and both drowned in deep water.

The local people on self-help basis fished out the bodies from the dam and handed them over to heirs.