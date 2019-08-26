Share:

SIALKOT - A local magisterial court allowed a German nationality holder Pakistani woman, Aqsa Shah, to marry her boyfriend Hassan Dar here. Sialkot police had arrested Aqsa Shah, 26, upon her arrival at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) from Germany to marry her boy friend Hassan Dar two days ago.

The police said that they had arrested her on the application of her uncle that she arrived in Pakistan to marry against the will of her parents in Germany. The police took her into custody from Sialkot airport and produced her before a local magisterial court.

The court first ordered to send her to a local Daarul Amaan, but she refused to go there. At this, the court recorded her statement. She told the court that she had arrived here from Germany to marry her friend as per her free will, but her family in Germany and relatives in Sialkot were creating hurdles in her way. The court recorded her statement and allowed her to marry her friend Hassan Dar under the supervision of local police.