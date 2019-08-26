Share:

Mushaal Malick, wife of Hurriyat Leader of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik, on Monday has appealed that International community must wake up and take notice of worst Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the world needs to take practical steps to rescue the people of Occupied Kashmir, who have been denied their basic rights, adding, Pakistan needs to further strengthen its lobbying at the international front to counter Indian aggression in Indian held valley.

It is high time the world community force Modi government to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to popular demands for justice and the right to self-determination.

She said Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination, adding, the sacrifices rendered for this right will never go in vain.

She explained that the Kashmiris and other communities living in Occupied Kashmir are under strict curfew.