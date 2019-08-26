Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala yesterday expressed grave concerns over the health condition of former President Asif Ali Zardari in prison and demanded to shift him to hospital immediately. In a statement, Mandviwala said that doctors had advised to shift Zardari to hospital and provide him required health treatment and facilities. “The government should follow doctors’ advice. Every prisoner has a right to medical treatment. Zardari’s medical tests be conducted and it is binding that he should be shifted to hospital as doctors’ have advised,” he said. Meanwhile yesterday, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to advocate Kashmir cause in the world.” Shah said that President, Prime Minister and foreign Minister should have gone to different countries in the world to present Pakistan’s case but the foreign minister is holding news conference within the country.