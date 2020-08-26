FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 4 illegal housing colonies and demolished sale offices and illicit constructions. FDA spokesperson said on Tuesday that FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja issued special directions for initiating vigorous campaign against illegal housing schemes across the district. Those housing schemes were sealed include: Riaz Garden, Apna Ghar Apni Jattat in Chak No 8-JB, Rehman Garden in Chak No 100-JB and al-Haram City at Sitiana Road. The FDA teams also demolished illicit constructions including boundary walls and sales offices and warned their developers to avoid sale of plot and constructions before its approval from FDA.
August 26, 2020
