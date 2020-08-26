Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) sealed 4 il­legal housing colonies and demolished sale offices and illicit con­structions. FDA spokes­person said on Tuesday that FDA DG Muham­mad Sohail Khawaja is­sued special directions for initiating vigorous campaign against il­legal housing schemes across the district. Those housing schemes were sealed include: Riaz Garden, Apna Ghar Apni Jattat in Chak No 8-JB, Rehman Garden in Chak No 100-JB and al-Haram City at Sitiana Road. The FDA teams also demolished illicit constructions includ­ing boundary walls and sales offices and warned their devel­opers to avoid sale of plot and constructions before its approval from FDA.