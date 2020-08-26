Share:

Four US soldiers were reportedly wounded during an altercation with Russian troops in northern Syria, US media outlet Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a draft Defence Department statement and an unnamed source.

The four US service members have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms, the report said.

Politico said that a second US source briefed on the matter confirmed that multiple US forces were injured in the incident.

Neither the Pentagon nor the Russian Defence Ministry has commented on the report.

A video has emerged online allegedly showing US forces trying to block the Russian patrol from driving through a field.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition has been conducting operations against Daesh* in Syria without either a UN mandate or Damascus's authorisation. The Syrian government has repeatedly denounced Washington's military presence in the Middle Eastern country as illegal.

A spokesman for the Russian military grouping in Syria announced during a briefing earlier this week that the fact that terrorists are still operating in many parts of central Syria disrupting the reconstruction of the region plays into Washington's hands by allowing it to justify its continued illegal military presence in the country's northeast.