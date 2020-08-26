Share:

SARGODHA - ACE, with the Khushab district administration coor­dination, sealed nine fuel stations (petrol pumps) over violation of the law. The ACE au­thorities said on Tues­day they had received complaints that petrol pump owners were overcharging their cus­tomers and providing less quantity of fuel. ACE Sargodha Regional Director Babar Rehman Warraich tasked the officers to check the petrol pumps with the coordination of the dis­trict administration. As­sistant Director (inves­tigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat, along with of­ficers of the district ad­ministration, checked the quantity and prices of various petrol pumps and sealed nine over vi­olation of the law.