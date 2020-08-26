Share:

LAHORE - Air pollution, head injury and alcohol consumption have been identified as three new dementia risk factors besides nine already-established risk factors – less education, hypertension, hearing impairment, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, infrequent social contact. The new risk factors have been identified in the ‘Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2020 report of the Lancet Commission’ that was launched during a live session of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2020).