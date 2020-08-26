SOUTHAMPTON-England fast bowler James Anderson dismissed Pakistan’s Azhar Ali to become only the fourth bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, broke new ground when he had Azhar caught at slip. Already the most prolific fast bowler of all time, he became the first to reach 600 Test wickets. That the milestone came in a match where Anderson has performed outstandingly well makes the occasion that much sweeter. He picked up each of the first four Pakistan wickets to fall in the first innings, finishing with 5/56 as he put his mastery of swing bowling and relentless accuracy to good use. He finally reached the mark with his second wicket in Pakistan’s second innings, on the fifth afternoon.

At 38, an age when most fast bowlers have hung up their boots, Anderson has kept on improving. He averages just 21 in the last five years in contrast to a career average of 26.77. Anderson, who has 29 Test five-fors, has repeatedly stated that he wishes to continue playing until the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia and will look to carry on adding to his tally.

Leading test wicket-takers 

BOWLER                     MATCHES  WICKETS

Muttiah Muralitharan 133                 800

Shane Warne                145                 708

Anil Kumble                  132                 619

James Anderson         156                 600

Glenn McGrath            124                 563

Courtney Walsh          132                 519

Stuart Broad               143                 514

Dale Steyn                    93                  439

Kapil Dev                       131                 434

Rangana Herath           93                  433