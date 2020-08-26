Share:

SOUTHAMPTON-England fast bowler James Anderson dismissed Pakistan’s Azhar Ali to become only the fourth bowler to reach 600 Test wickets.

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, broke new ground when he had Azhar caught at slip. Already the most prolific fast bowler of all time, he became the first to reach 600 Test wickets. That the milestone came in a match where Anderson has performed outstandingly well makes the occasion that much sweeter. He picked up each of the first four Pakistan wickets to fall in the first innings, finishing with 5/56 as he put his mastery of swing bowling and relentless accuracy to good use. He finally reached the mark with his second wicket in Pakistan’s second innings, on the fifth afternoon.

At 38, an age when most fast bowlers have hung up their boots, Anderson has kept on improving. He averages just 21 in the last five years in contrast to a career average of 26.77. Anderson, who has 29 Test five-fors, has repeatedly stated that he wishes to continue playing until the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia and will look to carry on adding to his tally.

Leading test wicket-takers

BOWLER MATCHES WICKETS

Muttiah Muralitharan 133 800

Shane Warne 145 708

Anil Kumble 132 619

James Anderson 156 600

Glenn McGrath 124 563

Courtney Walsh 132 519

Stuart Broad 143 514

Dale Steyn 93 439

Kapil Dev 131 434

Rangana Herath 93 433