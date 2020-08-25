Share:

Islamabad-She’s preparing to hit the stage with Lady Gaga for a performance at this year’s MTV VMAs, which will take place on Sunday August 30th. And Ariana Grande made sure she looked fabulous even while she was practicing for the big event, as she wore a bedazzled sequin face mask in snaps shared via Instagram recently. The singer, 27, showed off her sensational figure in an all grey outfit that featured a plunging sports bra and form-fitting leggings that fit snugly on her slender frame.

Ariana’s brunette locks were pulled back into pigtails, and she wore the same chic cat-eye eyeshadow from Rain On Me’s music video. The star removed the glittering mask while she prepared for the performance, and shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes on her Instagram stories as she worked alone. While rehearsing she completed the look by wrapping a hoodie over her waist, and she stepped out in white platform trainers that perfectly offset her ensemble.