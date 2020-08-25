Share:

Islamabad-Bradley Cooper has returned to work as filming for Paul Anderson’s new 1970s-set ensemble drama got underway despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The production is thought to be the first to return at such close proximity as recording began in Los Angeles last week with measures put in place in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This includes weekly testing for all members of both cast and crew as well as the compulsory use of face masks and shields for those behind the cameras.

It comes as the rest of Hollywood eases back into work including Tom Cruise who headed back on to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 earlier this month. Anderson’s film, thought to be a coming-of-age story, is yet to be given a title but is reportedly being created under the codename Soggy Bottom.

Bradley Cooper is the only big-name star known to feature in the film so far with information on the rest of the cast set to be released in the coming weeks. But it was reported that there will be a cameo appearance by musical group Haim. The project, which will all be shot on location, has an expected shooting schedule of three months plus.