Share:

ISLAMABAD - Polling for by-election on a Sen­ate seat vacated due to death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on 12th of next month. According to a press release issued by Election Commission of Pakistan, Provincial Election Commission­er Balochistan will be the Returning Officer while the candidates can submit their nomi­nation papers with him on Thursday and Friday. Final list of can­didates will be issued on 5th of next month while candidates can withdraw their nomi­nation papers by 6th of the same month.