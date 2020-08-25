Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the process for allotment of plots in lieu of deleted plots for sector I-12 through balloting.

The land mafia wanted to do balloting to allot alternate plots in lieu of deleted plots in one go but the Member Estate CDA Naveed Elahi declined to allot alternate plots against those plots that do not have their files in official record.

The layout plan was revised because of a nullah and some uneven land which cost deletion of hundreds of plots, however, the revised layout plan also creates similar numbers of new plots to accommodate the owners. Sector I-12 is reserved for land affectees whose land or built up properties were acquired by CDA from time to time and it gave them plots in compensation in the said sector. However, a powerful mafia had managed tainted allotments of hundreds of plots in this sector.

Sources informed that there are about 750 deleted plots in sector I-12 but out of them only 531 plot files are available in record of the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate CDA while rest of the plot files are missing that apparently shows these plots were allotted illegally in violation of rules.

However, CDA conducted a transparent balloting for allotment of 437 plots in lieu of double allotted or deleted plots on Tuesday through NADRA under supervision of balloting committee.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan was present on the occasion to oversee the balloting proceedings. The plots were deleted on account of revision of layout plan or were double allotted.

The plots which were allotted through balloting fall in different subsectors including 192 plots in sub-sector I-12/1 out which three plots are of size 25x50, 154 plots of size 30x60 and 39 plots are of size 35x60. Similarly, 18 plots measuring 30x60 were allotted in sub-sector I-12/2, while 227 plots measuring 25x50 were allotted in sub-sector I-12/3. Under the process, plots of identical nature and in same sub-sectors with a specific size of road was allotted in the same sub-sector and on same size of road. Moreover, corner plot was allotted for a corner plot and so on.

The allottees appreciated CDA for its efforts to resolve the longstanding issue of deleted plots of sector I-12. The allottees further appreciated the committee for conducting the balloting process in transparent manner.