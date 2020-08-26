Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the world fought the deadly coronavirus, the China Culture Centre here never gave up its activities - shifting online to promote China, Pakistan’s iron brother.

It is the second cultural centre that China established in South Asia, inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his last visit to Pakistan, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

Since the China Cultural Centre was put into trial operation in September 2014, a series of cultural activities had been held at the place, such as exhibitions China in the Eyes of Pakistani Painters and Review of China-Pakistan Friendship, and cultural performances under themes of China-Pakistan Friendship Year and Happy Chinese New Year.

The China Cultural Centre in Pakistan, working under the Chinese Ministry of Tourism and Culture, organises performances, exhibitions, lectures and other activities around the theme of “cultural activities, teaching and training, dialogues of minds, and information services”.

It also provides services of information consultation, lending of books and journals as well as trainings of Chinese language and culture.

The Centre has become a window for Pakistani people to experience Chinese culture, a platform for deepening China-Pakistan cultural cooperation, and a bridge for enhancing relations between the two peoples.

The establishment of the China Cultural Center in Pakistan is an important symbol of the further deepening of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

The Centre’s aim and objective is to strengthen cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of two countries.

Since its establishment in Pakistan, China Cultural Centre’s has actively organized various types of cultural activities like cultural performances, visual arts exhibitions, film festivals, film shows, teaching, training, lectures, seminars and other different cultural activities.