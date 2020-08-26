Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday restored the frozen funds of Local Bodies Institutes in Punjab, thereby paving the way for initiation of development work at the local level.

Announcing the restoration of the Local Bodies’ funds, the Chief Minister said that this will start a new era of progress and development in the province. Usman Buzdar said that the Deputy Commissioners will utilise the funds of Local Governments with the consultation of public representatives. He said that the representatives of Local Bodies will be free to perform their functions at the grassroots level without any outside interference.

He also said that special attention was being paid on the development projects in Southern Punjab. The Chief Minister announced the restoration of frozen funds during his visit to Faisalabad city on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar also announced a special package of 13 billion for the development of Faisalabad city and said that problems like sewage and potable water would be resolved on priority basis.

Giving details of the various development projects for Faisalabad, Usman Buzdar said that Rs50 crore have been issued for the construction of Kashmir underpass while this much amount has also been released for Haseeb Shaheed Hospital.

He said that the process of identification of land for Journalists Colony in Faisalabad has been completed as 187 kanal of land have been identified in Bismillahpur for this purpose.

The promise of establishing Journalists Colony in Faisalabad will be fulfilled, he added. He said that 10,000 new constables were being recruited in police whereas 600 new vehicles will soon be provided to the police department. He claimed that the government had ended the political inference in the police department and appointments had been made on merit.

He directed police officers to work hard for overcoming crimes.

He said appointment of the chairman of Faisalabad Development Authority, Faisalabad Solid Waste Management Company and PHA Faisalabad will be made soon. “More than 1,200 schools have been upgraded and more schools will be upgraded as well. Funds will be provided to solve the basic problems of Faisalabad city”, he said. Members National and Provincial Assembly informed the Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies. The Chief Minister noted down the recommendations of assembly members and issued orders for their redressal.

Usman Buzdar said that he was a Chief Minister of the province and anybody could meet him.

He said that the meeting with the business community of Faisalabad remained fruitful. He said that flour price in Punjab was less than other provinces.

Buzdar said that he will personally go to the field to review the price and availability of flour.

Also, Sardar Usman Buzdar yesterday inaugurated Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery soon after his arrival.

The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque of Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery at Chenab Club Chowk and visited different sections of the gallery. Handicrafts made by the prisoners were exhibited in Lyallpur Art & Craft Gallery.

Locally manufactured traditional dresses were also displayed in the gallery. The Chief Minister showed keen interest in the art pieces and inspected the locally manufactured carpets samples.