Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 294,193. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,267.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 482 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 128,676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,466 in Punjab, 35,831 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,664 in Balochistan, 15,546 in Islamabad, 2,745 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,265 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,384 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,193 in Punjab, 1,248 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 65 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,512,337 coronavirus tests and 24,593 in last 24 hours. 278,939 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 669 patients are in critical condition.