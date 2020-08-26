Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Health De­partment and other concerned depart­ments are playing their part in eradicating malnutrition in Baha­walpur district. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaf­far Khan Sial said this while presiding over a meeting at Committee Room of his office on Tuesday. He said that water samples from all the schools of the dis­trict must be tested so that pure and healthy water was provided to children in the schools. The DC said that provi­sion of fortified flour and quality sampling of oils must be en­sured. The meeting was briefed by the District Coordinator Multi-sec­torial Nutrition Centre.