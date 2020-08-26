Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government appointed Sohail Rajput to the post of Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday, after transferring Iftikhar Shallwani to the post of secretary Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah approved Rajput’s appointment —who is a Grade 21 officer — as the new commissioner of the port city. The move comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested provincial local government secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh and two former officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as the Sindh High Court dismissed their pre-arrest bail applications in a case involving the illegal allotment of land. A notification dated today said: “Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-21), is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as commissioner, Karachi Division, vice Dr Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, an officer of PAS (BS-21), transferred.” A separate notification said that Shallwani has been “transferred and posted as the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department secretary with immediate effect and until further orders.”