ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) and Huawei are collaborating to establish 24 labs and networking for video conferencing facility in 150 universities, a statement said on Tuesday.

Ministry of FE&PT in a statement issued said that CEO Huawei Mark Meng called on the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood at his office to discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

It added that both sides exchanged views on 5G Technology, different training programmes and collaboration in different areas of Ministry of Education. Huawei is working with HEC to establish 24 Haina labs for training purpose, DWDM networking, video conferencing for 150 universities and smart classroom project.

CEO Huawei also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Minister and the latter commended the donation by Huawei. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also applauded the services and contribution of the company in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood reiterated to further strengthen the collaboration in the sector of Education and Professional Training. The meeting was marked by traditional warmth, mutual interest, and trust.