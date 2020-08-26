Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that electric buses will start plying in the country this year.

He was speaking at an MoU signing ceremony signed between a private transport company of Pakistan and a Chinese company, in Islamabad today.

The MoU will lead to introduce an electrical vehicles chain in Pakistan which, will help reduce air pollution as well. In the first phase, 50 million dollars will be invested in building infrastructure; while in the second phase, manufacturing of electric buses will start in Pakistan within next three years.

The Minister termed it a breakthrough in fulfilling another promise by the PTI government to take the country to progress. He said that Pakistan would be first country in Asia that will have electric vehicles.