ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that his father and renowned Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz always raised voice against the excesses and oppression perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Palestine or any other part of the world.

He was talking to media at here H-8/1 graveyard on the occasion of death anniversary of Ahmad Faraz yesterday.

The Information Minister said humanity and the people of this country were the constituency of Ahmad Faraz who always gave the message of peace and love.

He said Ahmad Faraz was sincere in his message. He was a brave person who never compromised on his principles. He said the love Ahmad Faraz received from the people has no parallel in the country's literary history.

He said the work of great poets such as Ahmad Faraz is a source of guidance for all of us. Meanwhile, addressing an event organized by Pakistan Academy of Letters here in connection with the death anniversary of Ahmad Faraz, Shibli Faraz emphasized the need for promoting literary work of different writers and poets to acquaint the youth with their rich heritage and true values.