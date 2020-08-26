Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a husband must pay Haq Meher to his first wife if he marries a second time without her consent, regardless of its time of payment.

According to details, the Supreme Court has issued a written decision in a case of second marriage without permission. Muhammad Jamil, a resident of Peshawar, had remarried without getting his first wife's permission. The Peshawar High Court had ordered Jamil to pay the Haq Meher immediately.

He filed an appeal against the verdict in Supreme Court but the Apex Court dismissed his appeal and upheld the decision of Peshawar High Court, ordering the petitioner to immediately pay Haq Meher to his first wife.

The five-page decision was issued by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar, which said that second marriage requires the permission of either the first wife or the arbitration council. It said that violation of the second marriage law can lead to creation of many problems in society.