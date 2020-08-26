Share:

The Senate was informed on Wednesday that the government is making efforts to expand the coverage area of cellular services to the uncovered areas of the country.

Responding to a question during Question Hour session, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that over 3,000 new sites have been identified for the installation of towers to provide better and improved service.

Replying to another question, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated special flights for the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from across the world in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to points of public importance raised by senators, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government is determined to provide all facilities to the people of erstwhile tribal areas.

He proposed the Chairman Senate to form a parliamentary committee of both the Houses to oversee the development process in tribal districts.

The chair remarked that he will talk to Speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser for the constitution of a parliamentary committee in this regard.