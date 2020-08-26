Share:

Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday stated in the Senate that government will bring back leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan through legal course.

Speaking in the Senate, he said Nawaz Sharif went out of Pakistan on medical grounds with the permission of court and guarantee of his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

He gave details of the facilities of health sector provided by the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Sehat cards for whole population of the province, added that needy patient's family could now get Rs one million every year for medical treatment.

Faisal Javed said Imran Khan had everything in Pakistan, adding Imran got his medical treatment in Pakistan and sold his flat in London and brought back money to the country through official banking channels.

The society could only move forward when there was equality among people, he stressed.