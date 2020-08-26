Share:

APP/Afaq Ahmed

HYDERABAD/JAMSHORO-/MIRPURKHAS)-Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed Hyderabad and nearby areas on Monday night, inundating roads, particularly low-lying areas as the district administration continued efforts to drain out the rainwater.

According to PMD, the city received 133 millimeters of rain while it predicted that rains would continue till today (Wednesday, August 26) afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and all assistant commissioners (ACs) went round different parts of the city on Tuesday and inspected the arrangements made to drain out water from roads and localities. The officials directed the concerned staff to clear the roads of water on a war footing. Similarly, HESCO has been directed to ensure power supply not only to the consumers but also to the pumping machines so that water drainage could be possible. Meanwhile, power supply to most of city areas which was suspended on Monday night was partially restored on Tuesday morning.

DC for swift drainage

of rainwater

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Captain (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa has asked the municipal committees’ staff of Jamshoro and Kotri to dispose of rainwater accumulated in their respective low-lying localities at the earliest so that residents of these areas could heave a sigh of relief.

DC issued these directives while visiting the rain-affected areas of Jamshoro and Kotri talukas on Tuesday along with additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner.

He reviewed the drainage process and ordered the officers concerned to launch a cleanliness campaign on a war footing following drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas.

Downpour in Mirpurkhas exposes authorities’ tall claims

Heavy rains throughout Monday night and on Tuesday have worsened living conditions in the city and its outskirts, exposing the inefficiency of the district administration and Municipal Committee which failed to take steps ahead of the rains despite the fact that the Met Office had alerted the authorities in advance.

Heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds, uprooted trees and signboards, while the knee-deep water forced the people to remain indoors.

Traders and shopkeepers mostly preferred to keep their businesses shut due to the inclement weather.

Due to the non-provision of fuel by the Public Health Engineering Department, pumping machines remained dysfunctional and as such areas like Satellite Town were submerged under water.

The downpour and the resultant two to three feet of water forced people, particularly those living in the surrounding villages, to shift to safer places. A high tension wire that was broken at Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road a day ago during heavy rainfall is still to be repaired.

Speaking to The Nation, social workers Danish Iqbal, Ali Mirza, Maqsood Rajput and others lamented that despite the fact that the Sindh government had assigned the task of overseeing rescue and relief operations during rains to Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal and had also provided funds to him for the purpose, still the victims were looking for help.

Heavy rainfall has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Hingorno, Jhilori and others.

However, half of the city was without electricity till the filing of this news.