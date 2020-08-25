Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has prohibited illegal construction and encroachment on the land acquired by Capital Development Authority in eight sectors of the capital city.

A notification to this effect has been issued by District Magistrate Islamabad. The notification said that certain miscreants were engaged in illegal construction and encroachment in sector C-13, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, I-17, E-10 and H-16 without having lawful authority and the step was necessary to be taken. This order shall remain in force for a period of two months. The violators have been warned of strict action, according to the notification.