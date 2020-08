Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) Chairperson Dr Afshan Malik has appointed Ayesha Aslam as President of Islamabad Futsal Association (Women Wing). Ayesha was appointed on the recommendation of Islamabad Futsal Association (IFA) Chairman Ch Saleem Zia, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Dr Afshan and Ch Saleem hoped that the appointment of Ayesha would promote women’s football in the federal capita