ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Tuesday was informed about the steps taken by the PTI government to bring back former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, who is wanted by the law, from United Kingdom (UK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet. The meeting also expressed concerns on the problems being faced by public in Karachi after heavy rains. The cabinet meeting noted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was awarded relaxation on human sympathy grounds but Nawaz Sharif misused this relaxation given by the government.

The cabinet was informed that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for his treatment on humanitarian grounds, but he misused this concession. It was told that all possible steps would be taken for the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

The cabinet reiterated that the government will not accord any leniency in equal implementation of the law. The Prime Minister and the cabinet members expressed the resolve that the government will not be blackmailed to give any NRO. The Prime Minister said NROs given in the past have resulted in multiplying debt and pushed the country into the quagmire of loans.

The federal cabinet also approved inclusion of 61 food and non-food items in Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme in view of consumers’ health and protection. The meeting was apprised that the government is making efforts to revive Roosevelt Hotel, which is a national asset, and to avert ever growing losses in this regard. The cabinet was also informed that a ship carrying 60,000 tonnes of wheat is arriving at Karachi port On Wednesday (today), while another ship will reach Pakistan with 60,000 metric tonnes of wheat on Friday. It was said that half million tonnes of wheat will reach Pakistan in September this year. The cabinet was briefed that a declining trend in wheat prices is being seen due to government’s timely efforts.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar told the meeting that prices of sugar have come down from five to four rupees as a result of government’s steps and this reduction of prices will be seen at retail level in next two days. Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam apprised the cabinet about steps taken for the increase in production of wheat, cotton and other crops, which include provision of quality seed. The Prime Minister advised to formulate short-term, medium-term, and long-term policies to ensure food security.

The cabinet also appreciated efforts of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to take ML-1 project forward successfully.

The meeting expressed concerns over problems being faced by the people of Sindh especially the residents of Karachi as a result of recent rains. The meeting also stressed the need for taking steps to address people’s problems.

The federal cabinet was informed that Nawaz Sharif on account of his bad health pleaded for bail and in this regard, Opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif guaranteed that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after taking his medical treatment from England.

On 16th November 2019, on instructions of Lahore High Court, Nawaz Sharif was removed from ECL with four weeks permission to go abroad for medical treatment and both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had filed personal indemnities.

In the indemnity, Nawaz Sharif also assured that he would make cooperation in providing his regular and routine medical reports to the government.

The cabinet was also informed that on 23rd December 2019 the counsels of Nawaz Sharif filed petition that to extend bail for Nawaz Sharif. On 27th February bail petition for Nawaz Sharif was rejected.

The cabinet was also informed that on the departure of Nawaz Sharif to UK, the British government was informed on judgment of Lahore High Court and all concerned terms. The federal cabinet was also informed that all available options are being utilised to bring back Nawaz Sharif from abroad.

The federal cabinet was informed on quota system for former tribal areas and effectiveness of quota system to bring people of these areas parallel to settled areas. Prime Minister said that quota system will prevail as per past to bring downtrodden areas equal to settled and developed areas.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed the cabinet on formation of provincial monetary award Commission and in KPK and Punjab. The federal cabinet also endorsed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee, which held meeting on 12th August 2020.