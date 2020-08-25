Share:

Islamabad-Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has proposed an increase of Rs0.86 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of July 2020 for Ex-Wapda DISCOs. The petition for tariff increase for July 2020 has been filed by CPPA on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos). The CPPA claimed an additional cost of Rs0.8615 per unit under base tariff 2015-16. The CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.5420 per unit in July while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.8615 per unit additional cost from consumers next month. According to the data provided to NEPRA the energy generation in July 2020 was recorded at 42928 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs63.150 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 44035 GWh for Rs63.560 billion. The total transmission losses during July were around 1.88 per cent. The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 36.76 per cent or 5406.99 GWh to the overall power generation during July. Coal based power plants contributed 17.55 per cent or 2581.16 GWh. The cost of the coal based electricity was Rs 6.3039 per unit. In July 113.09 GWh expensive electricity from High Speed Diesel was generated at Rs 18.4835 per unit. From furnace oil 5.84 per cent or 859.81 GWH electricity was generated and the cost the electricity was Rs13.9013 per unit. RLNG based power generation contributed 20.62 per cent or 3032.69 GWh which was Rs 6.8534 per unit. Nuclear energy contributed 4.86 per cent or 715.53 GWh electricity at the cost of Rs 0.9617 per unit. The indigenous gas in electricity production was 10.05 per cent or 1478.55 GWh and the cost was Rs7.0172 per unit. The share of wind power plants was 2.34 per cent or 344.46 GWh and solar contributed 0.43 per cent or 63.23 GWh to the system.

The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.34 per cent or 50.25 GWh at a cost of Rs11.5709 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 20 per cent or 30.03 GWh at the cost of Rs 6.5767 per unit. Baggasse contributed 0.24 per cent or 34.96 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit. On the CPPA petition for July fuel price adjustment, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct public hearing on September 1, 2020.