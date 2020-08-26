Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country has reported 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 450 fresh cases as Islamabad and AJK reported no coronavirus death for one straight week. The government’s Covid-19 portal shows that 1,596 more people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, taking the total recoveries to 278,425. According to the portal figures, 672 virus patients are in critical condition at the moment. Punjab has recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, according to the database on coronavirus. This has taken the provincial tally of cases to 96,391. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 57 new coronavirus cases. GB has reported one more fatality while Islamabad and AJK have reported no virus deaths during the last seven days.